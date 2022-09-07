Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

"I think it's really cool. I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader, and I think we have great guys around us that make everything better," Jones said of being named a team captain.

"I'm going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that. Hopefully, some of the younger guys can come to me with issues or things they want to get fixed or things they are struggling with, and I'll be happy to help anyone on our team."

During training camp, Jones's comfort level leading the Patriots offense was evident. The Pats quarterback set the tone from an effort perspective, demanded a high execution level, and had constant discussions with his teammates to perfect certain things.

Some teammates also noted Jones's relentless approach this season with his constant presence at the Patriots facility throughout the spring and summer setting a standard.

"His leadership has been crazy this year. He's always in the building, and he knows what he wants. It's been helpful for us. We are just trying to make sure we are there for him," Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers explained last week.

But in true Patriots fashion, Jones is not fixated on earning the title of being a team captain.

"Titles are titles. Really good leaders lead no matter what. If they're the number one guy or not, it doesn't matter. They're good leaders. I think it's great, but you just have to be yourself, and that's what is important to me."

"I just need to continue to grow and try to figure out how to get better as a player, as a leader, and as a person. It comes with time, experience, and learning lessons," Jones added before Wednesday's practice.

Although it's not shocking that Jones was named a team captain, it's another indication that he has taken more of a leading role in his second season with the Patriots.