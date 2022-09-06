Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

What about our CBs? Should they put Jalen at 1 and Jonathan at 2 and Jack at 3, or Jalen at 1 Jack at 2 and Jonathan at 3? -Matt Bunch

I think it's going to be as much about playing sides as it is playing the order of the depth chart. And at this point it's Jalen 1 (outside), Jonathan 2 (outside) and Myles Bryant 3 (slot). Is that just for Week 1 to deal with the Dolphins' speed? We'll see. Certainly, the lack of size after Mills is a bit of a concern and a reason to not rule out Shaun Wade finding a role. The Jones boys have the quickness to matchup as well so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together. They've got to go against some of the best receivers in the league this year and will be tested early and often. -Mike Dussault

If the Patriots decide to ride with the secondary they have I have a hard time seeing them progress this year. Do you think it is at all possible the Patriots will trade for a true #1 Cornerback? Cap room? I really feel they need a #1 cornerback and to me just emphasizes how the Shaq Mason trade was really shooting themselves in the foot. There were a lot of good cornerbacks still available in the draft when the Patriots turn came, instead they drafted Cole Strange to fill a need that was really not a need had they just kept the stud they already had in Shaq Mason. Additionally, I am really disappointed to see them cut Cameron McGrone and am really annoyed that they passed on Nakobe Dean THREE TIMES in the draft. I was coveting Nakobe Dean and really felt he would have been a coup if the Patriots didn't trade back with the Chiefs and drafted him at #21. I did read your input on why they cut Cameron McGrone but I just think he has too high of a ceiling to just let go at this point. I understand how Bill Belichick is revered as a coach but his G.M. skills leave a lot to be desired. With this roster there is a high probability, on my novice opinion, that the Patriots could finish last in the AFC East. The Bills and Dolphins are loaded and the Jets had an incredible draft. Let's see how the season plays out but I am interested on hearing your thoughts on all the points I brought up! -Robert Simmons

Since 2012, when the Patriots traded for Aqib Talib, they've always had a clearcut number one cornerback, tracking through Darrelle Revis and Stephon Gilmore. I was as interested in Trent McDuffie as anyone, but it's hard for me to look at this roster and think he'd be that number one cornerback. I also really liked what I saw from Jack Jones and Marcus Jones this summer and think they're nearly as intriguing as McDuffie would've been. I'm also a bad person to ask because I'd prefer to focus on the front seven than the cornerbacks. Pressure on the QB solves all ills on the back end, so we'll see if they have enough upfront to offset any coverage deficiencies. As for McGrone I'm not sure where you see his ceiling. Based on what I saw of him coming out of college and limited work this preseason, there's nothing that says to me he's a slam dunk defender if he only got to play. He looks like a mid-rounder with early special teams potential and that's why landing on the practice squad is the right spot for him at this point. I liked Dean too, but I think what's become clear is that the Patriots are being very specific when it comes to linebackers. They wanted to invest in veterans like McMillan and Wilson and yes, Jahlani Tavai, while really preferring to use their safeties in the kind of role others might project from mobile linebacker like Dean. -Mike Dussault

From what I've heard coming out of camp, while the offense struggled implementing the new outside zone runs, they did fine with established gap scheme runs. If this is true, how much of the doom and gloom is an over-reaction to the Pats working through the ups-and-downs of a new scheme, which they have no obligation to utilize in a game until the coaches are happy with the execution, at the perfect time of year to try out new concepts; or was execution of familiar concepts shakier than I gathered and there still is reasonable concern for all portions of the O? -Mike Aboud

I don't know about "fine," they probably looked a little more effective on some of the gap and power runs that they've used heavily in the past, but overall I just didn't come away impressed with much of anything on the ground this summer. Honestly, the wide zone runs with Ty Montgomery might've been the most effective of the run plays during practice. That said, it's hard to really gauge the running game in practice without tackling and we only got limited looks at Damien Harris in preseason. Of everything that I'm expecting to look a lot better this weekend, I'd say the run game tops the list because without it the offense could have real trouble getting things rolling in the air. I do think the start of this season could be more of a work in progress than we're used to but if it means playing their best football at the end of the season for the first time since 2018, I'll take it. -Mike Dussault

Just read the release of former Giants LB Blake Martinez and would just love to see him in red, white and true. I understand he tore his ACL last year and being released by his team eating a large chunk of dead money is not a good sign. But this also implies his salary would not break the bank. The Patriots could definitely use a sure handed tackler that is Martinez and he would get ample playing time to prove his value. I think a short-term low-cost contract would be a mutually beneficial option for both the player and the team. What is Your take? Would You guys sign him if the team can afford him? Looks to me a low cost high ceiling deal typical for BB... -Richard Farkas