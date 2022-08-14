Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Devin Hafford. Hafford was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Tarleton State on May 9, 2022, before being released on May 16.
Hafford, 24, spent six seasons at Tarleton State where he played in 56 games and finished with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played in 11 games in 2021 and finished with 50 total tackles, six interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Hafford spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL after his release from New England.