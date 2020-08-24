Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Folk, 35, played in seven games for the Patriots last season and made 14-of-17 field goals and all 12 extra points. In the postseason, Folk made two field goals and converted on his only extra point attempt. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. Folk originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots in 2019. He has played in 161 regular-season games and converted 259-of-322 field-goal attempts and 354-of-358 extra-point attempts for 1,131 career points. He has also appeared in five postseason contests and made 5-of-6 field-goal attempts and all 11 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.