Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Belichick: 'The team is starting to feel comfortable'

Belichick: 'The team is starting to feel comfortable'

Camp-Cast 8/24: Day 11 Recap, Competition at Kicker, Offense Inconsistent

Camp-Cast 8/24: Day 11 Recap, Competition at Kicker, Offense Inconsistent

Patriots All Access: Preseason Special

Patriots All Access: Preseason Special

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Camp-Cast 8/23: Day 10 Recap, Offense Makes Progress

Camp-Cast 8/23: Day 10 Recap, Offense Makes Progress

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/20, presented by Optum

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Camp-Cast 8/20: Day 8 Recap, Defense Continues to Stand Out

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Aug 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk and signed rookie DL Michael Barnett. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Folk, 35, played in seven games for the Patriots last season and made 14-of-17 field goals and all 12 extra points. In the postseason, Folk made two field goals and converted on his only extra point attempt. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. Folk originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and the Patriots in 2019. He has played in 161 regular-season games and converted 259-of-322 field-goal attempts and 354-of-358 extra-point attempts for 1,131 career points. He has also appeared in five postseason contests and made 5-of-6 field-goal attempts and all 11 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.

Barnett, 23, played in 46 games over four seasons at Georgia from 2015-19 and registered 47 tackles and two passes defensed. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder played in 13-of-14 games with six starts for the Bulldogs in 2019 and posted a career-high 23 tackles and broke up one pass.

Related Content

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players
news

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

The Patriots announced that that they have signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. In addition, the Patriots released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo. 
Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis
news

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.
Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo
news

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
news

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Conference Call 8/21

Patriots News Blitz 8/21: Hoyer embracing competition

Patriots News Blitz 8/21: Hoyer embracing competition

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Patriots News Blitz 8/20: Could Pats use QB platoon?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Advertising