Patriots Re-sign OL Jason King to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed OL Jason King to the practice squad.

Dec 05, 2017 at 10:04 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed OL Jason King to the practice squad.

King, 24, was originally signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Purdue on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder went through training camp with the team and was released prior to the start of the regular season. King was signed by New England to the practice squad on September 20, and released on October 9, before joining the Ravens practice squad on October 31. He was released on November 14. He was then signed to the Patriots 53-man roster on November 28 and released on December 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

