Patriots Re-sign OL Jason King to the Practice Squad

King, 24, was originally signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Purdue on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder went through training camp with the team and was released prior to the start of the regular season. King was signed by New England to the practice squad on September 20, and released on October 9, before joining the Ravens practice squad on October 31. He was released on November 14. He was then signed to the Patriots 53-man roster on November 28 and released on December 2.