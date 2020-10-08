Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have
Quessenberry, 28, originally signed with the Patriots on Aug. 22, 2020, after serving five years in the Marine Corps. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released on Sept. 4, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, and released from the practice squad on Sept. 9.
He played defensive end in 38 games over four seasons for the Naval Academy form 2011-14 and posted 80 tackles, 3½ sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two passes defensed during his collegiate career.