Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

Oct 08, 2020
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have

Quessenberry, 28, originally signed with the Patriots on Aug. 22, 2020, after serving five years in the Marine Corps. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released on Sept. 4, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, and released from the practice squad on Sept. 9.

He played defensive end in 38 games over four seasons for the Naval Academy form 2011-14 and posted 80 tackles, 3½ sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two passes defensed during his collegiate career.

Paul Quessenberry

#46 TE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Navy

