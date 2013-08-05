Patriots re-sign two rookie free agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie OL Matt Stankiewitch and rookie LS Mike Zupancic.
Stankiewitch, 23, originally signed with the New England as a rookie free agent out of Penn State on May 3, 2013 and was released on July 25, 2013. The 6-foot-4, 305-popunder, started all 25 games at center as a junior and senior at Penn State. Stankiewitch was named a team captain for the East in the East-West Shrine game.
Zupancic, 23, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of Eastern Michigan on May 3, 2013 and was released on August 2, 2013.. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder, earned three letters as the team's long snapper.