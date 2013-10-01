Patriots re-signed CB Marquice Cole

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed CB Marquice Cole. Cole was released by the Patriots on Sept. 27 after playing on special teams in the first three games of the 2013 season.
Cole, 29, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2009-11) and the Patriots (2012). The 5-10, 195-pounder joined New England as a free agent on March 19, 2012, and was re-signed by the team on March 20, 2013. Cole was released by the Patriots on Sept. 1, and re-signed by the team one day later on Sept. 2.
He played in 14 games with one start last season and finished with 12 total tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and seven special teams tackles. Cole played in both postseason games and added four defensive tackles and four special teams tackles. He played in the first three games of the 2013 season mainly on special teams.
Cole originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Oakland out of Northwestern in 2007. He spent the end of the 2007 season on the Tennessee practice squad and part of the 2008 season on the practice squad of New Orleans. Cole began the 2009 season on the practice squad of the New York Jets before joining the 53-man roster early in September. Cole has played in 51 NFL games with two starts and has registered 26 defensive tackles, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown and 43 special teams tackles.