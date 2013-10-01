Patriots re-signed CB Marquice Cole

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed CB Marquice Cole. Cole was released by the Patriots on Sept. 27 after playing on special teams in the first three games of the 2013 season.

Cole, 29, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2009-11) and the Patriots (2012). The 5-10, 195-pounder joined New England as a free agent on March 19, 2012, and was re-signed by the team on March 20, 2013. Cole was released by the Patriots on Sept. 1, and re-signed by the team one day later on Sept. 2.

He played in 14 games with one start last season and finished with 12 total tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and seven special teams tackles. Cole played in both postseason games and added four defensive tackles and four special teams tackles. He played in the first three games of the 2013 season mainly on special teams.