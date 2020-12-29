Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. Watford was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 15.

Watford, 30, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (116th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals out of James Madison in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has played in 71 career regular season games with 25 starts and one postseason contest as a reserve.