After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

Dec 29, 2020
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. Watford was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 15.

Watford, 30, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (116th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals out of James Madison in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has played in 71 career regular season games with 25 starts and one postseason contest as a reserve.

news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have activated LB Cassh Maluia (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed C Marcus Martin to the 53-man roster.
news

Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Place Cornerback Stephon Gilmore On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed CB Stephon Gilmore on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign DL Isaiah Mack to Practice Squad; Release TE Paul Quessenberry from Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Earl Watford to the practice squad and have released defensive back Dayan Lake from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jack Cichy to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Patriots announced today that they have activated tight end Devin Asiasi to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Ryan Izzo on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they released LB Jack Cichy. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today a series of roster transactions
news

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Jack Cichy off waivers from Tampa Bay. 

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/28

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign Kicker Roberto Aguayo To Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Every rep is an opportunity for young Patriots

