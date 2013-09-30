Patriots release S Kanorris Davis

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie S Kanorris Davis. Davis was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday, Sept. 28, and played on special teams in the victory over Atlanta last night.
Davis, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Troy on May 3, 2013. The 5-foot-10, 207-pounder was released on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Davis played as a linebacker in college, where he helped Troy win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2011 and 2012.