Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Patriots release two rookie free agents

The New England Patriots released RB Quentin Hines and LB Ian Sluss today.

May 06, 2013 at 07:10 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released RB Quentin Hines and LB Ian Sluss today. Both players were signed by the Patriots as rookie free agents on May 3 and participated in the rookie mini-camp this past weekend.

Hines, 22, began his college career at Cincinnati in 2008 and appeared in one game in 2009 after redshirting in 2008. The 5-11, 190-pounder missed the 2010 and 2011 seasons before finishing his career in 2012 at Akron.

Sluss, 23, earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2012 and was also selected as the Portland State team MVP after leading the team with 104 tackles, with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot, 225-pounder, played two seasons at the University of Redlands before transferring to Portland State and redshirting in 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Head Coach of Salem High School, Matt Bouchard, Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tyquan Thornton 10/17: "It's not about me, it's about the whole offense"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 21-17 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 10/17: "We have a chance to turn this thing around"

Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
