Patriots release two rookie free agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released RB Quentin Hines and LB Ian Sluss today. Both players were signed by the Patriots as rookie free agents on May 3 and participated in the rookie mini-camp this past weekend.
Hines, 22, began his college career at Cincinnati in 2008 and appeared in one game in 2009 after redshirting in 2008. The 5-11, 190-pounder missed the 2010 and 2011 seasons before finishing his career in 2012 at Akron.
Sluss, 23, earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2012 and was also selected as the Portland State team MVP after leading the team with 104 tackles, with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. The 6-foot, 225-pounder, played two seasons at the University of Redlands before transferring to Portland State and redshirting in 2010.