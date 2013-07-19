Patriots release WR Donald Jones; Sign rookie WRs Perez Ashford and Quentin Sims

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released veteran WR Donald Jones. In addition, the team signed rookie WRs Perez Ashford and Quentin Sims. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Ashford, 22, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois on April 30, 2013 but was released by the Browns on May 30, 2013. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder, played in 48 games during his four collegiate seasons and finished with 110 receptions for 1, 192 yards. He was also utilized as a kickoff returner during his career.
Sims, 23, played two seasons at Georgia Tech (2009-10) before transferring to Tennessee-Martin in 2011. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder, had 86 receptions for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
Jones, 25, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2013, after three NFL seasons with Buffalo. The 6-foot, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL with Buffalo as a rookie free agent out of Youngstown State in 2010. He has played in 35 NFL games with 22 starts and has 82 receptions for 887 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Jones played in 12 games with 10 starts and finished with 41 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.