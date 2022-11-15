Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. 

Nov 15, 2022 at 04:45 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

transaction-single-2022-thumb

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

Humphrey, 24, began the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13. Humphrey was released from the 53-man roster on Oct. 11 and re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 15. He has played in six games with two starts for the Patriots in 2022 and caught two passes for 20 yards. Humphrey was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 24 regular season games with eight starts and has accumulated 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie OL Hayden Howerton and veteran P Michael Palardy to the practice squad and released DL Ron'Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate OL Yodny Cajuste to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Place Rookie OL Chasen Hines on Injured Reserve; Elevate OL Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that OL Yodny Cajuste has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated rookie OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriot placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and OL Bill Murray to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-Man Roster off the Baltimore Practice Squad; Sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed DL Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place DB Cody Davis on Injured Reserve; Release K Tristan Vizcaino from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

news

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed RB Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they released WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots have released OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cameron Achord 11/15: "Our job as coaches are to just be teachers"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Brian Belichick on Zach Wilson's mobility 11/15: "He can run for a first down if you give him enough room"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Vinnie Sunseri on Ivan Fears 11/15: "I've learned an extraordinary amount from coach Fears"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Do Your Job Mini: Behind-The-Scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million Renovation Project for The 2023 Patriots Season

Go behind-the-scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million renovation project as the construction team works to prepare the stadium for completion ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The project includes a newly transformed light house, the largest outdoor video board and new hospitality and function spaces to improve the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days in Foxboro.

Matthew Slater 11/14: "Everybody is playing for something, especially in our division"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers on the bye week 11/14: "It came at a perfect time"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising