Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

"You're gonna have good days and you're gonna have bad days, but honestly you just gotta take it day by day and don't look forward to tomorrow and don't look back at yesterday, just be where your feet are," described Jones of how he's getting through it. "I've gotten a chance to meet and be with all the rookies and that's been a lot of fun and we're kind of all going through it. The veteran players are all setting example, so overall we're just trying to be the best Patriots we can be."

By leaning on each other, the rookies can help themselves through it, and that's helped forge an early bond between Jones and seventh-round receiver Tre Nixon.

"It's been a good connection," said Nixon of his growing rapport with Jones. "We help each other study, kind of lean on each other when times get hard and it's just like with everybody else, even the other quarterbacks too with Hoyer, with Stidham, with Cam. You look to the quarterbacks to help you with the play calls just get integrated with the system."

The veteran quarterbacks aren't the only ones that are helping show the youngsters the ropes, as Nixon pointed out all the vets surrounding him at wide receiver.