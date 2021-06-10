Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 11 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Jun 10, 2021 at 05:12 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

rookie-notebook-mac-rhamondre-wm

Some of the Patriots rookies checked in with the media on Thursday, fresh off the practice field after another OTA session. Like all rookie classes, this one has been thrown into the flames of professional football, but they're fortunate that 2021's offseason has looked far closer to normal than what last year's class had to endure.

Still, that doesn't make it any easier to master NFL schemes and expectations.

"You got to stay in that playbook or you'll get left behind definitely," said running back Rhamondre Stevenson. "It's a lot of information -- special teams, offensively, for the defensive player defensively. For me personally... routes, pass pick ups, run schemes, who are the o-line blocking, certain things like that. I'm not doing nothing but learning, taking everything in and trying to become a sponge and soak everything in."

Quarterback Mac Jones, the team's first-round pick, has followed a similar approach, describing his process of getting into the playbook and dividing things up into two buckets -- one for what he's got down, the other for what's he can't yet master. The rookie signal caller has seen some ups and downs in OTAs and continues to work through the infancy of his career, leaning on offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who Jones called a great teacher, coach and person.

"You're gonna have good days and you're gonna have bad days, but honestly you just gotta take it day by day and don't look forward to tomorrow and don't look back at yesterday, just be where your feet are," described Jones of how he's getting through it. "I've gotten a chance to meet and be with all the rookies and that's been a lot of fun and we're kind of all going through it. The veteran players are all setting example, so overall we're just trying to be the best Patriots we can be."

By leaning on each other, the rookies can help themselves through it, and that's helped forge an early bond between Jones and seventh-round receiver Tre Nixon.

"It's been a good connection," said Nixon of his growing rapport with Jones. "We help each other study, kind of lean on each other when times get hard and it's just like with everybody else, even the other quarterbacks too with Hoyer, with Stidham, with Cam. You look to the quarterbacks to help you with the play calls just get integrated with the system."

The veteran quarterbacks aren't the only ones that are helping show the youngsters the ropes, as Nixon pointed out all the vets surrounding him at wide receiver.

"Just watching them dudes in practice, I just learn so much every day... how to be a pro, how to operate, little things to help me get open," said Nixon.

Related Links

"They've helped a tremendous amount, not even only on the field but just off the field, how to carry yourself, what to be prepared for on the football field in the classroom, things like that," echoed Stevenson.

The rookies will reach a new stage in their development with the arrival of mandatory minicamp next week. Despite the overwhelming amount of new information being dumped on them, the new players are clearly enjoying their first month in the NFL, even if it is still the offseason.

"It's a great feeling," said Stevenson. "This is what I dreamed of since I was about seven years old. It's an awesome feeling, just being around all these pros, being around so many great players. I'm just taking it all in, enjoying every aspect of it."

Photos: Patriots OTAs 6/10

Presenting photos of the Patriots OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Myles Bryant
1 / 43

Myles Bryant

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
2 / 43

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips
3 / 43

Adrian Phillips

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
4 / 43

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick and Jalen Mills
5 / 43

Bill Belichick and Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Harvey Langi
6 / 43

Harvey Langi

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Offensive line
7 / 43

Offensive line

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower
8 / 43

Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tre Nixon
9 / 43

Tre Nixon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr.
10 / 43

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry
11 / 43

N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski and Chase Winovich
12 / 43

Gunner Olszewski and Chase Winovich

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Colbert
13 / 43

Adrian Colbert

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kristian Wilkerson and Jalen Mills
14 / 43

Kristian Wilkerson and Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski
15 / 43

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips and Steve Belichick
16 / 43

Adrian Phillips and Steve Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
17 / 43

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakob Johnson
18 / 43

Jakob Johnson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris
19 / 43

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Harvey Langi
20 / 43

Harvey Langi

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry, Mac Jones and Matt Judon
21 / 43

N'Keal Harry, Mac Jones and Matt Judon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Jackson Sr.
22 / 43

Michael Jackson Sr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris and N'Keal Harry
23 / 43

Damien Harris and N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Marvin Hall
24 / 43

Marvin Hall

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Achord
25 / 43

Cam Achord

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry
26 / 43

Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower
27 / 43

Dont'a Hightower

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater
28 / 43

Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick
29 / 43

Bill Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski
30 / 43

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dee Virgin
31 / 43

Dee Virgin

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin Asiasi and Jarrett Stidham
32 / 43

Devin Asiasi and Jarrett Stidham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyler Garrney and Mac Jones
33 / 43

Tyler Garrney and Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson
34 / 43

J.C. Jackson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant and Isaiah Zuber
35 / 43

Myles Bryant and Isaiah Zuber

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris and Jakob Johnson
36 / 43

Damien Harris and Jakob Johnson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills
37 / 43

Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
38 / 43

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski
39 / 43

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor
40 / 43

J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills
41 / 43

Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Jackson Sr.
42 / 43

Michael Jackson Sr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower
43 / 43

Dont'a Hightower

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Agholor enjoying the grind

One of the newest Patriots receivers is getting up to speed in New England as OTAs continue.
news

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

With a collection of intriguing new weapons on offense, Josh McDaniels is embracing the teaching portion of the offseason.
news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
news

'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick is happy to be back on the field, laying the early groundwork for the 2021 Patriots in OTAs.
news

Meyers striving for consistency

Jakobi Meyers is looking to eliminate the little mistakes as he prepares for his third season with the Patriots.
news

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

The Patriots second-year offensive lineman is looking to build on an outstanding rookie season, possibly at a new starting position.
news

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

Back on a four-year deal, the veteran of the defensive line sees some familiar faces returning all around him.
news

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

Two second-year Patriots are looking to expand their contributions on defense in 2021 by dipping into the film and advice of previous greats.
news

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

Entering his third season with the Patriots, the All-Pro punt returner is keeping his focus simple.
news

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

The long-time Patriots leader is back in New England, putting a challenging 2020 behind him.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

OTA Blogservations 6/10: Newton's absence leads to opportunities

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: Dugger is a key piece for Patriots defense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/10

Patriots News Blitz 6/9: Do the Pats have enough at wide receiver?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots rookies on their mindset during OTA practice 

Patriots rookies Mac Jones, Tre Nixon, Quinn Nordin and Rhamondre Stevenson discuss their transition to the NFL, how they are preparing for practice and how they will need to improve.

OTA Debrief: Offense Making Strides

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots OTA practice on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/10: 'Learn as much as I can'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 6/10: 'We're all trying to be the best we can be'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Isaiah Zuber 6/10: 'I feel more like myself out there'

Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Myles Bryant 6/10: 'I feel more comfortable in the system'

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising