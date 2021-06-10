OTA Blogservations 6/10: Newton's absence leads to opportunities

The Patriots wrapped up their ninth practice of the spring with an OTA session in Foxborough Thursday morning. The absence of Cam Newton, who is dealing with a right hand injury, was notable as it allowed for more reps among the trio of Jarrett Stidham, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

Bill Belichick told the media prior to the practice that Newton wouldn't be on the field but seemed to indicate the injury is not serious.

"He's doing all right. He won't participate today but he's getting better," Belichick said. "He's not out there but I think he'll be all right."

With four quarterbacks on the roster it can be challenging to ensure that all receive the necessary work in order to best prepare themselves for training camp moving forward. Newton's absence made that job a little easier on offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Thursday.

"It just gives everybody more opportunities," Belichick explained. "Josh does a good job of working that out depending on what we're doing and each individual's needs. He's got a lot of experience doing that and he does a great job of getting everybody prepared. That can come in a variety of ways from meetings and walkthroughs, and he's done it very well. He's the one who really has to make those decisions and he does a great job with it."

Stidham in particular seems to be benefitting from the extra work. Last week he took some of Newton's reps, then cycled through for additional work between Jones and Hoyer. Of the three, he received the most time again on Thursday, although Hoyer also saw an uptick in his workload and took advantage by making several impressive throws downfield.