Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Sep 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Sep 04, 2020 at 02:07 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-matthew-sater-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

We've run out of time as we've reached the point where the decisions have to be made. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, NFL rosters need to be trimmed down to 53. Although we know this will be the initial 53-man roster and by no means the final one, tough calls will still need to be made.

Injuries will play a role in determining some of these spots, and it's important to note that any player placed on IR with the ability to return will need to be part of that initial 53-man roster. So a player could get Saturday and return a day later if such a scenario is created.

Here's our projected 53-man roster, which will no doubt have a different look before the September 13 opener against Miami.

Quarterback (3)

Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham

2020_newton_recropped

Cam Newton

#1 QB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Auburn

While not "officially" named by the team, Newton is the man and one of the offensive captains. Stidham and Hoyer will remain as backups and support.

Running back (5)

Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Lamar Miller, Rex Burkhead, James White

2020__0023_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Michel

Sony Michel

#26 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Harris' hand/pinkie injury likely means Miller stays. I still feel he's more of an insurance policy, which is already needed if reports indicating Harris will miss time are accurate. Still feel Taylor makes sense on the practice squad, where athleticism is valuable in filling multiple roles on the scout team.

Fullback (1)

Jakob Johnson

2020__0030_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Johnson

Jakob Johnson

#47 FB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Not much has changed here since the start of camp. Johnson has been consistent and shown some improvement throughout the summer. If Belichick wants a fullback, he would be the choice.

Wide receiver (5)

Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers

2020_headshots_edelman_recropped

Julian Edelman

#11 WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Kent State

Sanu's release was no surprise based on his camp, but it does raise questions. While he looked sluggish at times and had trouble separating, it's hard to imagine the younger guys offering more potential production this season. So, rather than adding a player to the mix I'll simply eliminate Sanu and go with five – and it wouldn't be a shock if Belichick went with four to start. Devin Ross and Jeff Thomas could provide depth on the practice squad.

Tight end (3)

Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

2020__0034_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Izzo

Ryan Izzo

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Florida State

Keene is an interesting player in this mix. He showed the ability to line up in the backfield in college and could serve as a quasi-fullback if Belichick is looking to poach an extra roster spot somewhere. Jake Burt showed some promise and could be headed for the practice squad.

Offensive line (8)

Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Jermaine Eluemunor, Hjalte Froholdt, Mike Onwenu, Yodny Cajuste

2020__0000_NEP_Headshots_Wynn

Isaiah Wynn

#76 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Georgia

The first seven appear to be locks – unless Belichick decides to look elsewhere for an alternative at right tackle – with Froholdt and Onwenu serving as the top backup options. With the alterations to the roster rules allowing for an extra offensive lineman to be activated on game day, there could be more practice squad options than usual. Cajuste, Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham are all likely to stick around one way or another.

Defensive tackle (4)

Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart, Adam Butler, Beau Allen

2020_headshots_recropped_lawrence_guy

Lawrence Guy

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

The big question here remains Allen. Another week without him on the practice field means he could be ticketed for IR to start the season. Xavier Williams could stick around if that's the case, or perhaps Deatrich Wise could take some snaps on the inside if needed. This is a thin spot that Belichick will likely address.

Defensive end/edge (5)

John Simon, Chase Winovich, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Shilique Calhoun

2020_headshots_recropped_john_simmon

John Simon

#55 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Simon and Winovich should start and Rivers looks healthy and enjoyed a solid camp. Wise has some versatility while Calhoun is firmly on the bubble. His special teams ability could keep him around. Same goes for Brandon Copeland, who I will bring back once a player (Allen?) goes to IR.

Linebackers (4)

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia

2020_headshots_recropped_juwaun_bentley

Ja'Whaun Bentley

#51 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Purdue

This is a largely unproven group that Bentley, who was named one of the defensive captains, will try to lead in just his third season. The two rookies have ability but will need to get up to speed quickly given the significant roles they project to receive. This is another spot that could use some more bodies. Maluia was involved in a lot of plays this summer and should stick around in some capacity.

Cornerback (5)

Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

2020__0042_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore

#24 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Corner is the one area where there doesn't seem to be any problem – other than figuring out how to get everyone some work. Williams could emerge as a matchup-specific player given his size and versatility. UDFA Myles Bryant also impressed during camp and should stick on the practice squad while D'Angelo Ross could make that case as well.

Safety (5)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis

2020__0047_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_DMcCourty

Devin McCourty

#32 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Rutgers

The size and versatility of players like Phillips and Dugger could lead to fewer linebackers being kept. Both look comfortable closer to the line of scrimmage, similar to the style Patrick Chung displayed from time to time. McCourty's steady hand is instrumental on the back end.

Specialists (5)

Kicker: Nick Folk

Punter: Jake Bailey

Long snapper: Joe Cardona

Coverage: Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel

2020__0012_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Slater

Matthew Slater

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA

The health status of Rohrwasser could make this decision as Belichick has referred to a lingering health issue for the rookie kicker. Perhaps he goes to IR to start the season if the Patriots aren't comfortable allowing him to hit the waiver wire.

Related Content

Patriots announce 2020 captains
news

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Four first-time team captains are included in the Patriots leaders for the 2020 season.
Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter
news

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

The Boston Globe reports that Cam Newton has been chosen as QB1 to start the 2020 season.
Analysis: Kicking competition a close call
news

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Who might have a leg up in the battle between veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser?
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

This week's mailbag is looking at the roster and searching for some depth.
Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53
news

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

With a week to go before cuts it's time to make some tough decisions.
Depth Perception: Wide Receivers
news

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Which group of pass catchers will the Patriots settle on this season?
Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer
news

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

The media portion of training camp ended with Nick Folk continuing his strong work since arriving earlier in the week.
Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace
news

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Some extended scrimmaging highlighted Thursday's action but the defense continues to rule.
Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way
news

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Cam Newton and the offense continue to search for some consistency as training camp wears on.
Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up
news

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

The action is starting to pick up during training camp.
Depth Perception: The Secondary
news

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Does New England's strongest area of the roster have room for some new faces?

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

David Andrews Receives Patriots 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Advertising