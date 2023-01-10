Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts 

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts.

Jan 10, 2023 at 05:13 PM
New England Patriots
2022-Transaction-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts: LB Terez Hall, DB Brad Hawkins, OL Hayden Howerton, DB Quandre Mosely, LB Calvin Munson, WR Tre Nixon, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Scotty Washington. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Table inside Article
NamePositionYearCollege
Terez HallLB3Missouri
Brad HawkinsDBRMichigan
Hayden HowertonOLRSouthern Methodist
Quandre MosleyDBRKentucky
Calvin MunsonLB4San Diego State
Tre NixonWR1Central Florida
Jeremiah Pharms Jr.DL1Friends
LaBryan RayDLRAlabama
Matt SokolTE1Michigan St.
J.J. TaylorRB2Arizona
Scotty WashingtonTE1Wake Forest

