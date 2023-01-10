Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 11 players to future contracts: LB Terez Hall, DB Brad Hawkins, OL Hayden Howerton, DB Quandre Mosely, LB Calvin Munson, WR Tre Nixon, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Scotty Washington. All of those players finished the season on the New England practice squad.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|College
|Terez Hall
|LB
|3
|Missouri
|Brad Hawkins
|DB
|R
|Michigan
|Hayden Howerton
|OL
|R
|Southern Methodist
|Quandre Mosley
|DB
|R
|Kentucky
|Calvin Munson
|LB
|4
|San Diego State
|Tre Nixon
|WR
|1
|Central Florida
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|DL
|1
|Friends
|LaBryan Ray
|DL
|R
|Alabama
|Matt Sokol
|TE
|1
|Michigan St.
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|2
|Arizona
|Scotty Washington
|TE
|1
|Wake Forest