Patriots sign 7th round draft picks DL Kade Weston, QB Zac Robinson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of seventh-round draft choices DL Kade Weston and QB Zac Robinson. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed. Weston and Robinson are the seventh and eighth members of New England's 12 2010 draft choices to sign with the team.
Weston, a defensive lineman from Georgia, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 248th selection overall.
Robinson, a quarterback from Oklahoma State, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 250th selection overall.
Weston, 6-5, 315 pounds, played in 48 career games with 20 starts at Georgia and finished with 78 total tackles and four sacks.
Robinson, 6-3, 218 pounds, became the starter after the second game of his sophomore season in 2007 and finished his career as the all-time leader in passing and total offense, amassing 10,175 yards in total offense and 8,317 passing yards.