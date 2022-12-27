Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Hayes, 25, has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder most recently spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from the practice squad on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with Carolina in 2022 and had 3 total tackles. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this past spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick.