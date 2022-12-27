Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Patriots Sign DB Tae Hayes to the Practice Squad; Place TE Scotty Washington on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list. 

Dec 27, 2022 at 05:18 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad and placed TE Scotty Washington on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Hayes, 25, has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder most recently spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from the practice squad on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with Carolina in 2022 and had 3 total tackles. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this past spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick.

Washington, 25, was elevated to the active roster and made his NFL debut against Cincinnati last Saturday. He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 20, 2022. Washington was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati this past summer but was released on Aug. 22.

