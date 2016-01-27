Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign DL Joe Vellano to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Joe Vellano to a future contract.

Jan 27, 2016 at 02:38 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Joe Vellano to a future contract. 

Vellano, 27, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2015, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 25 and released again on Sept. 30. He originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Maryland on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in 16 games with eight starts and also played in both postseason games that season. He finished the year with 48 total tackles and two sacks. Vellano began the 2014 season on the 53-man roster and then was part of the practice squad before being re-signed to the 53-man roster in the postseason. He played in five games with one start in the regular season and also saw action in the AFC Championship Game vs. Indianapolis. He finished the 2014 season with six total tackles and one sack. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

