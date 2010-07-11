Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Draft Pick DL Brandon Deaderick

Jul 11, 2010 at 05:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of seventh-round draft choice DL Brandon Deaderick. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Deaderick, a defensive lineman from Alabama, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 247th selection overall. He was the second of four seventh round selections in 2010 by New England.

Deaderick is the sixth member of New England's 12 2010 draft choices to sign with the team, joining third-round pick WR Taylor Price, fourth-round pick TE Aaron Hernandez, fifth-round pick P Zoltan Mesko, sixth-round pick OL Ted Larsen and seventh-round pick OL Thomas Welch.

Deaderick, 6-4, 305 pounds, started 31 of 44 career games at Alabama, and accumulated 82 total tackles and 8.0 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

