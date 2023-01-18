Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi (pronounced – O-la-coon-lay -- fa-too-KAH-see) to a future contract.

Fatukasi, 23, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on May 13, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 13 games and registered six special teams tackles. Fatukasi was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 13 and finished the 2022 campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad after being sign on Dec. 16.

