 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu May 14 - 01:58 PM | Tue May 19 - 11:55 AM

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Photos: Phase 2, Week 2 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Mike Brown, Jared Wilson and Julian Hill Media Access 5/14

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

Patriots Catch-22 5/13: Rookie Minicamp Observations, Schedule Release Week, 2026 Opponents

Hunter Henry hooks local teens in foster care up with new bicycles with support from Patriots teammates Drake Maye, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III

Eli's coming to Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered 5/12: Rookie Minicamp Recap, Team/Roster Updates, Schedule Release Week

Patriots content team shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards

Relentless Jacas Fits the Patriots Edgy Protoype

Patriots Sign Two Rookie Free Agents

Retired Patriots offensive lineman Pete Brock graduates from University of Colorado 50 years after leaving Boulder to play in NFL

Inside Caleb Lomu's Path From Highland High School to Patriots First-Round Draft Pick

Photos: Patriots 2026 Rookie Minicamp, presented by New Balance

Patriots Sign Two Draft Picks

Five Takeaways From Patriots Rookie Minicamp Practice on Saturday

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots sign nine to future contracts

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed nine players to future contracts.

Feb 07, 2017 at 08:49 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed eight players from the 2016 practice squad to future contracts. In addition, the Patriots signed TE Rob Housler to a future contract.

OL Chris Barker, LB Trevor Bates, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Chase Farris, RB Tyler Gaffney, DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Darius Kilgo and WR Devin Lucien all finished the season on the New England practice squad.

Housler, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Arizona (2011-14), Cleveland (2015) and Chicago (2015). The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (69th overall) of the Arizona Cardinals out of Florida Atlantic in the 2011 NFL Draft. Housler has played in 65 NFL games with 27 starts and has 109 receptions for 1,166 yards with one touchdown. After four seasons in Arizona, he signed with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent on April 9, 2015. Housler played in six games with the Browns before being released. He signed with Chicago on Dec. 8, 2015 and played in four games for the Bears. Housler was released by Chicago On Sept. 3, 2016 and spent the season out of football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Patriots will play six nationally televised games in the regular season, including kicking off the regular season on Wednesday Night at Seattle.

news

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

The New England Patriots will face the Detroit Lions in an NFL International game on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

news

2026 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 14

Live Coverage and Analysis of the 2026 NFL Schedule on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additional Coverage on The NFL Channel on FAST Platforms

news

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that tight end Rob Gronkowski has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 38th inductee.

news

Patriots Release RB Elijah Mitchell

The Patriots announced that they have released RB Elijah Mitchell.

news

UGREEN Enters Sports Arena with New England Patriots Partnership

UGREEN, a global leader in consumer technology, today announced a partnership with the New England Patriots, becoming the Official Technology Accessory Partner for the team's 2026 season.

news

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/13

Read the full transcript from Eliot Wolf's pre-draft press conference on Monday, April 13, 2026.

news

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

The NFL has announced  each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason workout program.

news

New Balance Announces Long-term Agreement with the New England Patriots

The relationship reflects both brands' commitment to New England and their shared mission to inspire and empower the next generation of athletes.

news

NFL Free Agency 2026: Frequently Asked Questions

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 11.  NFL salary cap set at $301.2 million for 2026.

news

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots for 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 2/25

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

2026 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 14

Hunter Henry hooks local teens in foster care up with new bicycles with support from Patriots teammates Drake Maye, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Unfiltered 5/14: Pats-Lions in Germany Reaction, Reviewing the 2026 Opponents Ahead of Schedule Release

Mike Brown, Jared Wilson and Julian Hill Media Access 5/14

Hunter Henry Gifts New Bikes to Local Foster Care Teens

Patriots Catch-22 5/13: Rookie Minicamp Observations, Schedule Release Week, 2026 Opponents

Patriots Unfiltered 5/12: Rookie Minicamp Recap, Team/Roster Updates, Schedule Release Week

Kevin Byard III and Romeo Doubs | Player Media Availability 5/12

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Forged in Foxborough Season 2 is Coming May 15

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising