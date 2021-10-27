Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster from the Miami practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed DB De'Vante Bausby (pronounced (BOZ_bee) and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad.
Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster for each of the last three games, including starts at left guard at Houston and against Dallas. He has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in seven games with two starts. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).
Munson, 26, spent time on the New England practice squad in 2018 and 2019 before being signed from the practice squad to the Miami 53-man roster. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. He played in 14 games with five starts as a rookie with the Giants and finished with 55 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He began the 2018 season on the Giants practice squad before being signed to the New England practice squad. Munson spent the majority of the 2019 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to Miami's 53-man roster on Dec. 17. After playing in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, he began the 2021 season on the team's practice squad. Overall, he has played in 32 games with seven starts and accumulated 44 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.
Bausby, 28, is in his fifth NFL season after spending time on the 53-man roster and practice squads for Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017-18), Denver (2019-20) and Arizona (2020). The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Kansas City out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He was signed by Las Vegas as a free agent on June 17, 2021 and was released on Aug. 16. Overall, he has played in 26 career games with six starts and has registered 58 total tackles and two special teams tackles.
Poole, 29, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Atlanta (2016-18), the New York Jets (2019-20) and New Orleans (2021). The 5-10, 213-pounder was signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent on July 27, 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24, before being released on Oct. 12. Poole originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Atlanta in 2016 out of Florida. He was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2019. Overall, he has played in 70 regular season games with 38 starts and has 222 tackles, six sacks, seven interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. He also has played five postseason games with four starts for Atlanta and posted 19 tackles.