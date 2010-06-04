Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign OL Thomas Welch

Patriots announced today the signing of seventh-round draft choice OL Thomas Welch. Welch, an offensive lineman from Vanderbilt, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 208th selection overall.

Jun 04, 2010 at 10:00 AM
welcha83f7893.jpg

OL Thomas Welch.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of seventh-round draft choice OLThomas Welch. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Welch, an offensive lineman from Vanderbilt, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 208th selection overall. He was selected with the first of four seventh round picks by the Patriots.

Welch is the third member of New England's 12 2010 draft choices to sign with the team, following the signing of sixth-round draft choice OL Ted Larsen on May 18 and third-round draft choice WR Taylor Price on May 25th.

Welch, a 6-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Vanderbilt, was a two-year starter that saw action at both tackle positions. He began his college career as a tight end before moving to tackle following his redshirt season.

