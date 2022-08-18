Patriots sign rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer.

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 18, 2022 at 05:12 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Wydermyer, 21, was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M on August 14, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Buffalo on August 14. Wydermyer ended his three-year college career as the all-time leader among Texas A&M tight ends in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16).

