Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.
Washington, 25, was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati this past summer but was released on Aug. 22.
Wydermyer, 21, was signed by New England on Aug. 18. He was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M on August 14, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Buffalo on August 14. Wydermyer spent the first two weeks of the 2022 season on the New England practice squad.