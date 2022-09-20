Official website of the New England Patriots

24 Former Patriots Named as Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Punter Jake Bailey's Key Adjustment Led to Game-Changing Play for Patriots Special Teams

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad. 

Sep 20, 2022 at 04:52 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.

Washington, 25, was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati this past summer but was released on Aug. 22.

Wydermyer, 21, was signed by New England on Aug. 18. He was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M on August 14, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder was released by Buffalo on August 14. Wydermyer spent the first two weeks of the 2022 season on the New England practice squad.

