Patriots sign veteran OL Tyronne Green and rookie OL R.J. Mattes; Release two

May 13, 2013 at 06:34 AM
New England Patriots
20130513-green-release.jpg
Logan Ryan

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced the signing of veteran free agent OL Tyronne Green and rookie free agent R.J. Mattes. Terms of the contracts were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released DL Brandon Deaderick and WR Andre Holmes.

Green, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers (2009-12) after joining the team as fourth-round (133rd overall) draft pick out of Auburn in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 316-pounder, has played in 41 NFL games with 28 starts at both guard positions. Last season in San Diego, Green started 13 games at left guard.

Mattes, 23, was a four-year starter at both guard and tackle at North Carolina State. The 6-foot-6, 313-pounder was named a second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2012.

Deaderick, 25, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Patriots after originally joining the team as a seventh-round (247th overall) draft pick out of Alabama in 2010. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, has played in 34 games with 14 starts and has registered 51 total tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He has also played in six postseason games, adding 11 tackles and one sack. Last season, he played in 14 games with five starts and registered 14 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Holmes, 24, was signed to the New England practice squad on Jan. 8, 2013. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Hillsdale in 2011. The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder, was released by Minnesota after training camp in 2011 and was signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. Holmes was signed to the Dallas 53-man roster late in the 2011 season, but was inactive for the final four games of the season. He made the Dallas 53-man roster out of training camp in 2012 and played seven games, registering two receptions for 11 yards. Holmes was released by Dallas on Nov. 25 and signed back to the practice squad on Nov. 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

