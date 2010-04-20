Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign veteran WR Torry Holt

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of WR Torry Holt, a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2008) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009).

Apr 20, 2010 at 09:00 AM
ap091011048047.jpg


FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of WR Torry Holt, a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (1999-2008) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009). Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Holt, 6-0, 190 pounds, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selections (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007), who has played in 173 career games with 159 starts and ranks 10th in NFL history with 13,382 receiving yards and 11th in receptions with 920. Holt has averaged 77.4 yards per game during his career, a mark that ranks third in NFL history. He ranked first in the NFL from 2000 through 2009 with 868 receptions and 12,594 receiving yards, a mark that is an NFL record for most receptions in a decade.

Holt has played in 10 postseason games and two Super Bowls, all with the St. Louis Rams, accumulating 47 receptions for 630 yards and four touchdowns. He set a Super Bowl rookie record with seven receptions and 109 receiving yards in the Rams 1999 Super Bowl win over Tennessee.

Holt originally joined St. Louis as a first-round draft choice (6th overall) out of North Carolina State in 1999. He was waived by the Rams on March 13, 2009 and was signed by Jacksonville on April 20, 2009. Holt was released by the Jaguars on February 11, 2010.

Last season with Jacksonville, Holt started in 12 of the 15 games he played and finished with 51 receptions for 772 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

