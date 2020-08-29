Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia (pronounced buh-CHELL-ee). Baccellia was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent on April 30 and was released on Aug. 19.

Baccellia, 23, played in 48 games during his collegiate career at Washington and caught with 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns and registered ten rushing attempts for 119 yards and one touchdown. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder played in 11 games as a senior in 2019 and posted 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns and four rushing attempts for 35 yards and one touchdown.