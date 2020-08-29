Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Belichick: 'The team is starting to feel comfortable'

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Aug 29, 2020
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia (pronounced buh-CHELL-ee). Baccellia was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie free agent on April 30 and was released on Aug. 19.

Baccellia, 23, played in 48 games during his collegiate career at Washington and caught with 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns and registered ten rushing attempts for 119 yards and one touchdown. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder played in 11 games as a senior in 2019 and posted 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns and four rushing attempts for 35 yards and one touchdown.

