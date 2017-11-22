Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 05 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Sign WR Bernard Reedy to the Practice Squad; Release DL Mike Purcell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Bernard Reedy to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DL Mike Purcell from the practice squad.

Nov 22, 2017 at 09:59 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Bernard Reedy to the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots released DL Mike Purcell from the practice squad.

Reedy, 26, played in nine games this season for Tampa Bay and caught two passes for 21 yards and accrued 17 yards on three rushing attempts before being released on November 17. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Atlanta Falcons on May 12, 2014, out of Toledo. Reedy spent his rookie season on the Atlanta practice squad and was released at the end of training camp on Sept. 2, 2015. He signed with Tampa Bay on Feb. 5, 2016, and was released prior to the start of the regular season on Sept. 7, 2016. Reedy signed with the Tampa Bay practice squad on Dec. 6, 2016, and was added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 21, 2016. He was inactive for the final two games of the regular season.

Purcell, 26, was signed by the Patriots to the practice squad for his second stint this season on November 7. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder originally joined the New England practice squad on October 25 and was released on October 26. Purcell entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the San Francisco 49ers out of Wyoming on May 7, 2013. He spent the majority of his first two seasons on the San Francisco practice squad before joining the 49ers 53-man roster on Dec. 19, 2014. Purcell appeared in 25 games with eight starts for the 49ers and totaled 48 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble before being released on May 2, 2017. He was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Los Angeles Rams and was released prior to the start of the 2017 regular season. He also had stints on the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers practice squads in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

news

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss Interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson.

news

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Rookie Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots rookie DB Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League today for his performance in the Patriots 10-3 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

news

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today.

news

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the New York Jets (6-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday

Patriots and Kraft family to honor veterans and active military members as part of the team's 2022 Salute to Service game on Sunday.

news

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2022 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

news

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday.

news

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Troy Brown on Marcus Jones 12/5: "He's continued to earn his right to be out on the field"

Patriots wide receivers and kickoff returners coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Steve Belichick 12/5: "It's important to have good rush integrity every single week"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Cameron Achord 12/5: "You never want to put too much on someone's plate"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/1: "We have to focus, come back and be ready"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising