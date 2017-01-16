Patriots - Steelers rivalry heats up again

Since Roethlisberger's rookie year, the Patriots and Steelers have met 10 times, but the two quarterbacks have faced off only eight. Brady missed the meeting in 2008 (a 33-10 Steelers win) and Roethlisberger missed the matchup earlier this season (a 27-16 Patriots win). Brady's Patriots are 6-2 against Roethlisberger's Steelers in those eight matchups.

Big Ben's first meeting with New England in 2004 was meaningful in that it ended the Patriots NFL-record 21-game winning streak on Halloween night, 34-20. That loss was avenged in the playoffs later that season. The only other time Roethlisberger beat Brady was a 25-17 win in Pittsburgh in 2011.

Roethlisberger has won only once at Gillette, a 33-10 thrashing over the Matt Cassell-led Pats. He is 0-3 at Gillette when facing Brady.

So overall, Roethlisberger is 3-6 against the Patriots while Brady is 7-2 vs. the Steelers during that same period. Brady also has wins over Pittsburgh in the 2001 AFC Championship Game and the 2002 season opener.

Looking slightly further back, the two teams split playoff matchups in the 1996 and 1997 Divisional round. New England scored a lopsided 28-3 win on the way to Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 and then lost a 7-6 heartbreaker at Three Rivers Stadium the following season.

So while the two teams have seemingly battled for AFC supremacy over the past two decades, they have only met in the playoffs four times:

January 5, 1997 Foxboro Stadium Patriots 28 Steelers 3 January 3, 1998 Three Rivers Stadium Steelers 7 Patriots 6 January 27, 2002 Heinz Field Patriots 24 Steelers 17 January 23, 2005 Heinz Field Patriots 41 Steelers 27

Roethlisberger vs. the Patriots G W L COMP. ATT. COMP. % YARDS TDS INT. SACKS 9 3 6 200 326 61.3 2,507 19 9 26

Brady vs. the Steelers G W L COMP. ATT. COMP. % YARDS TDS INT. SACKS 11 9 2 264 381 69.3 3,148 26 3 21

Roethlisberger vs. Brady*

*Also includes the two games when one of the QBs did not play because of an injury.