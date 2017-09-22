Patriots - Texans Injury Report: Week 3

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
OUT
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs (DNP)
DT Vincent Valentine (Knee - Placed on IR)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee (LP)
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion (LP)
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee (LP)
S Nate Ebner - Shoulder (LP)
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin (LP)
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
WR Chris Hogan - Knee (LP)
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb (LP)
CB Eric Rowe - Groin (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring (LP)
HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)
OUT
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle (DNP)
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee (DNP)
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle (LP)
NT Brandon Dunn - Knee (LP)
Boldindicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in PracticeLimited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitionsFull Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:Out = Player will not playDoubtful = Unlikely to playQuestionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
WR Chris Hogan - Knee
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle
NT Brandon Dunn - Knee
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Joseph - Shoulder
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo - Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Finger
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Stephen Anderson - Concussion
CB Marcus Burley - Knee
OT Chris Clark - Wrist
WR Bruce Ellington - Concussion
TE Ryan Griffin - Concussion
Boldindicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in PracticeLimited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitionsFull Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:Out = Player will not playDoubtful = Unlikely to playQuestionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
WR Chris Hogan - Knee
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Stephen Anderson - Concussion
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Joseph - Shoulder
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo - Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Finger
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Marcus Burley - Knee
OT Chris Clark - Wrist
WR Bruce Ellington - Concussion
TE Ryan Griffin - Concussion
Boldindicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in PracticeLimited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitionsFull Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:Out = Player will not playDoubtful = Unlikely to playQuestionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play