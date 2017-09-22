Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Texans Injury Report: Week 3

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Sep 22, 2017 at 09:00 AM
New England Patriots

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

OUT
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs (DNP)
DT Vincent Valentine (Knee - Placed on IR)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee (LP)
​OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion (LP)
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee (LP)
S Nate Ebner - Shoulder (LP)
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin (LP)
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee (LP)
WR Chris Hogan - Knee (LP)
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb (LP)
CB Eric Rowe - Groin (LP)
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring (LP)

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)

OUT
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle (DNP)
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee (DNP)
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle (LP)
NT Brandon Dunn - Knee (LP)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
WR Chris Hogan - Knee
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle
NT Brandon Dunn - Knee
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Joseph - Shoulder
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo - Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Finger

FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Stephen Anderson - Concussion
CB Marcus Burley - Knee
OT Chris Clark - Wrist
WR Bruce Ellington - Concussion
TE Ryan Griffin - Concussion

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
WR Chris Hogan - Knee
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Stephen Anderson - Concussion
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Joseph - Shoulder
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo - Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Finger

FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Marcus Burley - Knee
OT Chris Clark - Wrist
WR Bruce Ellington - Concussion
TE Ryan Griffin - Concussion

