Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots will face the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener of the 2022 season coming in Week 3 at 1pm on FOX, as the Pats will be starting off the year with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2014, starting at Miami in Week 1 and then at Pittsburgh in Week 2.
The full schedule will be revealed at 8pm EST tonight.
This will be the first meeting of the Patriots and Ravens since the 2020 season, when New England defeated Baltimore on a rainy night of football in one of their best performances of the season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens always field a tough competitive football team that has had their fair share of epic battles inside Gillette Stadium. It should be an excellent early physical contest.
New England opened and closed the 2021 regular season with losses to the Dolphins and now they'll get another crack at their divisional rival immediately out of the gate in Week 1. With the addition of Tyreek Hill, Miami's offense under new head coach Mike McDaniel will be looking to make a statement at home against a Patriots team they've now beaten in four of their last five matchups, with New England's lone victory coming in the 2020 opener.
