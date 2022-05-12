Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots first home opponent of the 2022 NFL season has been revealed!

May 12, 2022

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-home-2022-opener

The Patriots will face the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener of the 2022 season coming in Week 3 at 1pm on FOX, as the Pats will be starting off the year with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2014, starting at Miami in Week 1 and then at Pittsburgh in Week 2.

The full schedule will be revealed at 8pm EST tonight.

This will be the first meeting of the Patriots and Ravens since the 2020 season, when New England defeated Baltimore on a rainy night of football in one of their best performances of the season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens always field a tough competitive football team that has had their fair share of epic battles inside Gillette Stadium. It should be an excellent early physical contest.

New England opened and closed the 2021 regular season with losses to the Dolphins and now they'll get another crack at their divisional rival immediately out of the gate in Week 1. With the addition of Tyreek Hill, Miami's offense under new head coach Mike McDaniel will be looking to make a statement at home against a Patriots team they've now beaten in four of their last five matchups, with New England's lone victory coming in the 2020 opener.

