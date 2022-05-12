Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots will face the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener of the 2022 season coming in Week 3 at 1pm on FOX, as the Pats will be starting off the year with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2014, starting at Miami in Week 1 and then at Pittsburgh in Week 2.

The full schedule will be revealed at 8pm EST tonight.

This will be the first meeting of the Patriots and Ravens since the 2020 season, when New England defeated Baltimore on a rainy night of football in one of their best performances of the season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens always field a tough competitive football team that has had their fair share of epic battles inside Gillette Stadium. It should be an excellent early physical contest.