Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 17 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 19 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Patriots to host Ravens on Wildcard Weekend

Jan 03, 2010 at 01:00 PM

The New England Patriots will host a playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 10th at 1pm ET during Wildcard Weekend.

The game will be broadcast on CBS / WBZ.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New York Jets Preview, Jakobi Meyers One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Dolphins and previewing the Jets 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Lawrence Guy 9/17: 'We got to go out there and compete on every down'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jakobi Meyers

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

J.C. Jackson on Corey Davis 9/17: 'He's a playmaker'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising