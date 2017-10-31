Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco

Garoppolo, 25, was drafted by New England in the second round (64th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, has played in 17 games with two starts and completed 63-of-94 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Last season, he appeared in six regular-season games with two starts and completed 43-of-63 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He started the first two games of the regular season, leading the Patriots to victory in both contests. Garoppolo dressed but did not play in the first eight games of the 2017 season for New England.