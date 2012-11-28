Patriots travel to Miami to face the Dolphins

Stevan Ridley (939) needs 61 yards rushing to reach 1,000 yards and give New England its 15th 1,000-yard rushing season. He will be the 12th Patriots player to reach 1,000 yards and first since BenJarvus Green-Ellis in 2010.

WES WELKER

Wes Welker (16) needs one more 10-plus catch game to break a second place tie with Marvin Harrison (16) and Andre Johnson (16) and tie Jerry Rice (17) for the most 10-catch games in NFL history. Welker needs one reception to extend his streak to 89 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has an overall streak of 105 straight regular-season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. Welker (961) needs 39 receiving yards for his 5th career 1,000 yard season

TEAM

The Patriots are 19-0 in the second half of the season since 2010. In both 2010 and 2011, the Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the season. Their last loss in the second half was in the 2009 season-finale at Houston, a 34-27 loss, on Jan. 3, 2010. With one more victory the patriots will secure their 12th straight winning season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

BY THE NUMBERS

3

The Patriots have lost three games in 2012 by a total of four points. They are the first team to lose three games by two points or less in the first six games since the 1960 Dallas Texans.

3

Rookie DE Chandler Jones has forced three fumbles on sacks so far in 2012.

3

Julian Edelman returned his third career punt for a TD vs. Indianapolis and joins Troy Brown and Irving Fryar as the only Patriots with three punts returned for a touchdown.

3

Rob Ninkovich has three forced fumbles on sacks so far in 2012.

4

The number of interceptions in 2012 by rookie S Tavon Wilson, one more than the total he had during his college career at Illinois.

6

The number of sacks by rookie DE Chandler Jones in the first 11 games of the season. The Patriots rookie record for most sacks in a season is 10.5 by Garin Veris in 1985.

7

The number of strip-sack/turnovers the Patriots have in 2012 with one by Vince Wilfork and 3 each by Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich.

11

The number of 20-yard runs by RB Stevan Ridley. Since 2000, Corey Dillon and Antowain Smith are tied with 13 runs of 20 or more, followed by Ridley and Laurence Maroney (11).

9

The number of times that Wes Welker has reached 100 yards receiving in a single half (6 in the first half and 3 in the second).

22

The Patriots have forced a turnover in 22 straight games, dating back to 2011 and including the first 11 games of 2012. The last team to have at least one forced turnover in all 16 regular season games was the 2010 Atlanta Falcons.

32

The number of forced turnovers by the Patriots in 2012 (14 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries), second in the NFL to Chicago (33). The Patriots' record for most forced turnovers in a season is 50 by the 1976 team. The most under the Belichick era is 41 by the 2003 team.

35

The number of first downs by the Patriots vs. Denver (10/7) to set a franchise record and make the Patriots the first team since the 1970 merger to have three straight games with 30 or more first downs.

47

Julian Edelman had a 47-yard run vs. Indianapolis, the longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver, topping a 35-yard run by Troy Brown in 2000.

56

During the Patriots 19-game second half winning streak, the Patriots have forced opponents into 56 turnovers, while turning the ball over just five times.

108

The number of points by the Patriots in the last two games (59 and 49), the third highest total in a two-game span in NFL history.

939

The number of rushing yards through the first 11 games by Stevan Ridley, putting him on pace to finish the year with 1,366 yards and become the 12th Patriots player to reach 1,000 yards.

TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS

1

Tom Brady became the first player to follow a 500-yard performance with a 400-yard performance after Brady had backto- back games with 517 yards and 423 yards to start 2011.

4

The number of seasons that Brady has reached 4,000 passing yards. His four 4,000-yard seasons are tied with Warren Moon and Philip Rivers for the fifth most in NFL history.

35

The number of times that Brady has thrown for at least three touchdowns with no interceptions, third in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (37) and Brett Favre (36).

41

The number of consecutive fourth-and-one conversations by Brady.

43

The number of consecutive games that Brady has thrown at least one touchdown pass, third best behind 54 by Drew Brees and 47 by Johnny Unitas.

52

The number of regular season 300-yard passing games by Tom Brady, a team record.

104

The number of times that Brady has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game. The Patriots are 88-16 when he throws for two or more touchdowns.

5,235

The number of passing yards by Brady in 2011, the second most in a season in NFL history.

THE KRAFT ERA

3

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Only Denver (2; 1997 and 1998), Pittsburgh (2; 2005 and 2008) and the NY Giants (2: 2007 and 2011) have won multiple Super Bowl titles since 1994.

6

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.

11

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

13

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 18 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

19

The number of playoff games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh ranks second with 17 playoff wins over that span.

29

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Pittsburgh has the second most with 27.

200

The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including playoff and postseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

THE BELICHICK ERA

4

Bill Belichick is one of just four coaches to win three championships since the Super Bowl era began. Belichick joins three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the exclusive club (Chuck Noll 4, Joe Gibbs 3 and Bill Walsh 3). Belichick is the only coach to win three Super Bowls in the post-1993 salary cap era and the only one to ever win three in four years.