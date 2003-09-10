Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 05 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 06 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Travel To Philadelphia For Week 2 Battle

The Patriots (0-1) head to Philadelphia this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1).

Sep 10, 2003 at 11:21 AM

The Patriots (0-1) head to Philadelphia this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1). New England returns to Lincoln Financial Field just 23 days after defeating Philadelphia 24-12 in a preseason matchup in the first football game at the Eagles new home. Despite the teams' recent preseason history, they will face off in the regular season for just the second time in over 12 years.

The Patriots will look to prove that last week's season opening loss in Buffalo was not representative of the kind of football they're capable of playing. After falling behind early to an improved Bills team, the Patriots came up empty despite marching into Buffalo's half of the field on five of their six second-half possessions. This week, New England hopes to close out its drives and find the momentum that proved to be elusive in the season opener.

With 15 games left, the long haul of the NFL season is still just beginning and the Patriots know that seasons are not won or lost in a single game.

"That's not us," said quarterback Tom Brady after the season opener. "We have to be better and we will be better. There's confidence that we're a different team than that."

This week against the Eagles, the Patriots take aim at putting their opening struggles behind them before returning to Gillette Stadium for the home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 21.

TELEVISION: This week's game will be televised by CBS. The game can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Greg Gumbel will handle the play-by-play duties and Phil Simms will provide analysis. Armen Keteyian will provide reports from the sidelines throughout the game. Following the game, the Fifth Quarter postgame show can be seen on WSBK-TV Channel 38 in Boston.

RADIO: WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santos is in his 27th season as the voice of the Patriots, and calls the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. In 2003, Santos and Cappelletti celebrate their 20th season as a broadcast tandem.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One Radio. Dave Sims and Jack Ham will call the action from Lincoln Financial Field.

PATRIOTS VS. NFC

New England is 7-2 in its last nine games against NFC opposition, dating back to the 2001 season. The seven wins in nine games includes the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI win over St. Louis. The Patriots have won three straight games against the NFC and finished 3-1 in their four interconference games in 2002, defeating the Chicago Bears 33-30 (Nov. 10), the Minnesota Vikings 24-17 (Nov. 24) and the Detroit Lions 20-12 (Nov. 28). Their only loss against the NFC was a 28-10 decision against the Green Bay Packers (Oct. 13). The Patriots posted a matching 3-1 record against the NFC in 2001.

A RATING VICTORY

The Patriots lost to the Bills last weekend, but still claimed a viewership victory. In a sports-dominated weekend in Boston, the Patriots claimed the top spot in the weekly television ratings, scoring a 20.0 local rating (46 share). Nationwide, Week One games claimed the top ratings spot against all programming for the week in 28 of the 30 NFL markets.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the ninth time in the regular season and for just the second time since 1991. Philadelphia has won five straight games in the series, with the Patriots' most recent victory coming in 1978. The Eagles are one of only four NFL teams that the Patriots have not defeated since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. The teams have faced off just once over that span, with the Eagles claiming a 24-9 win at Veterans Stadium in 1999. Despite their lack of recent regular season matchups, New England and Philadelphia have clashed frequently in the preseason, having played six times in the past nine years. The Patriots currently own a five-game preseason winning streak dating back to 1996. The two teams squared off this preseason, with the Patriots taking a 24-12 win in the first football game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 22, 2003.

WE'RE BACK

The Patriots will return to Lincoln Financial Field just 23 days after their 24-12 win over the Eagles in the preseason on Aug. 22. In a scheduling rarity, the Patriots will play both the Eagles and the Washington Redskins on the road in both August and September. The last time the Patriots played the same team at the same venue in consecutive months was in August and September of 2000, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to Foxborough twice in three weeks.

UNFAMILIAR FOE

The Patriots and Eagles have faced off in the regular season just once since the beginning of the 1991 season. New England played Philadelphia in 1999 in the teams' only meeting in the past 12 seasons. With the new NFL scheduling format that took effect last season, the Patriots and Eagles will now face off once every four years, eliminating the scheduling aberration. This season, the Patriots will get reacquainted with some old foes as they play four teams they have played two times or less since the beginning of the 1991 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 9/5: "It starts in the practice"

Patriots ​offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/5: "Got to take advantage of every rep, every opportunity"

Patriots ​special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Steve Belichick 9/5: "You got to go out there and prove it"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Myles Bryant 9/4: "Putting what we've learned on display"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/4: "We've been clicking"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Pharaoh Brown 9/4: "The foundation for me is the same"

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising