Patriots Waive Three Players

FOXBORO, Mass. – The New England Patriots waived three rookie free agents, punter Kareem Anderson, wide receiver Ryan Shaw and linebacker Barrin Simpson, today.
Anderson, 22, averaged 40.9 yards on 152 punts while playing at Washington State (1998-99). The 6-foot, 199-pound punter averaged 41.3 yards on 82 punts last season.
Shaw, 23, was a four-year letterman at New Mexico State (1996-99) and totaled 152 catches for 2,298 yards (15.1 avg.) and 22 touchdowns during his career. The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound wide receiver, had 43 receptions for 827 yards in 1999.
Simpson, 22, was a four-year letterman at Mississippi State (1996-99) and played in 39 games, starting 26 at linebacker. He totaled 246 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions during his career. The 5-foot-11-inch, 226-pound linebacker, recorded 105 tackles during the 1999 season.