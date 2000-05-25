Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 27 - 12:00 AM | Tue May 31 - 11:57 PM

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Patriots Waive Three Players

FOXBORO, Mass. – The New England Patriots waived three rookie free agents, punter Kareem Anderson, wide receiver Ryan Shaw and linebacker Barrin Simpson, today.

May 25, 2000 at 08:07 AM

FOXBORO, Mass. – The New England Patriots waived three rookie free agents, punter Kareem Anderson, wide receiver Ryan Shaw and linebacker Barrin Simpson, today.

Anderson, 22, averaged 40.9 yards on 152 punts while playing at Washington State (1998-99). The 6-foot, 199-pound punter averaged 41.3 yards on 82 punts last season.

Shaw, 23, was a four-year letterman at New Mexico State (1996-99) and totaled 152 catches for 2,298 yards (15.1 avg.) and 22 touchdowns during his career. The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound wide receiver, had 43 receptions for 827 yards in 1999.

Simpson, 22, was a four-year letterman at Mississippi State (1996-99) and played in 39 games, starting 26 at linebacker. He totaled 246 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions during his career. The 5-foot-11-inch, 226-pound linebacker, recorded 105 tackles during the 1999 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising