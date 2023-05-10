Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have released wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

May 10, 2023 at 04:27 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

Bowden Jr., 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2022 and was elevated to the active roster and saw his only action in a New England uniform vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6. He was signed by New England to a future contract on Jan. 30, 2023.

Bowden Jr. was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (80th overall) out of Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder was traded from Las Vegas to the Miami Dolphins on September 5, 2020. He played in 10 games with four starts and caught 28 passes for 211 yards and had nine rushing attempts for 32 yards as a rookie in 2020. Bowden Jr. spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on August 30, 2022.

