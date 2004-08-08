Pats ease back into work

The Patriots continued on the week's theme of highlighting situations during a physically light Sunday morning workout focused on metal reps that will precede a nighttime full pads practice held inside Gillette Stadium.

The team worked on substitutions and sideline signals while also focusing on the 2:00 drill. About 10 minutes into the team portion of practice, linebacker Rosevelt Colvin made his training camp debut, replacing Willie McGinest on the field.

There was no contact during the practice, but Colvin's removal from the PUP list is a major step in his return to full duty. He will ease his way back in and it would be surprising to see him play Friday night in the preseason opener, but he will practice in pads tonight and begin the process of catching up to his teammates.

"We felt like it was a good day to get back out there," Colvin said Sunday morning. "I always said the hip would tell me if I was ready and it's pretty much been feeling the same for the last couple of weeks and it's not regressing. I talked to the training staff and the coach and we all agreed that today would be the day.

"I'm keeping my [emotions] in check. I wasn't in the locker room playing One Shining Moment or anything like that. It's a step in the right direction. We have to keep building days upon days."

"He's making steady progress," Head Coach Bill Belichick said. "He's not there yet. This will be his first day in pads and he has to through the process just like everybody else."

Colvin wasn't the only player making his camp debut. Tight end Christian Fauria and linebackers Willie McGinest and Eric Alexander also practiced for the first time.

Much of the morning situational work did, however, include specific plays that may never come up during a season – something Belichick always covers with his team as a just-in-case. Belichick was instructing defenders on kicking or getting a loose ball out of bounds in the end zone. The team also worked on Hail Mary defense, onside kicks and a red zone scramble drill where the receivers stray from their routes to get open while the quarterback buys time.

"We worked on a couple of those situations today," Belichick confirmed. "You can't do it all at once. We try to break it up into segments. It's a cumulative process. This is the best time to do it because you can allocate the time to it."