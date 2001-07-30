Pats get back to work

]() While that was going on, the linebackers some safeties were at the opposite end of the field working on coverage. T.J. Turner, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan State, was part of the first unit at the crash end spot normally manned by the injured Willie McGinest (back). Turner has the size and physical nature to succeed in the NFL and may be a sleeper to watch this summer.

Bill Belichick then got some work in on the running game with 9-on-7 drills turning up the heat once again. The defense got the better of it, stuffing several plays for no gain. Inside 'backer Ted Johnson was particularly active, making several tackles at or near the line of scrimmage.

As for the lineups, Adam Davis remained in the lineup at right guard for the injured Joe Andruzzi (back), Greg Robinson-Randall took Matt Light's (ankle) place at right tackle and Grant Williams and Adrian Klemm split time at left tackle. Mike Compton (left guard) and Damien Woody (center), who practiced without the wrap he's had o his right hand the past few days, were in their normal spots.

On defense, Jace Sayler was sandwiched by Anthony Pleasant and Bobby Hamilton, with Turner and Mike Vrabel on the outside. Johnson and Tedy Bruschi were the inside linebackers. Sayler has gotten the bulk of the work with the first unit at nose tackle the last three days, although Belichick cautioned that there would be several lineup changes throughout the week.