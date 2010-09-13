Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW Blog: 9/13 notes, quotes, anecdotes

The release of Murrell, as we suspected in the previous post, was done to make room for Ojinnaka. Bill Belichick confirmed that during his just-wrapped-up press conference.

Sep 13, 2010 at 09:30 AM

The release of Murrell, as we suspected in the previous post, was done to make room for Ojinnaka. Bill Belichick confirmed that during his just-wrapped-up press conference. Earlier in the locker room, I had a chance to talk to Ojinnaka about what the past week was like for him.

Read PFW Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

