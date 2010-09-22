Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW Blog: Faulk announces he's done ... for now

RB Kevin Faulk confirmed a short time ago what had been suspected for the past few days. He did indeed suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will undergo surgery about a month from now, once his swelling subsides enough for the procedure.

Sep 22, 2010 at 08:20 AM

RB Kevin Faulk confirmed a short time ago what had been suspected for the past few days. He did indeed suffer a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will undergo surgery about a month from now, once his swelling subsides enough for the procedure. Obviously, with an injury this serious, Faulk also confirmed that he is out for the rest of the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

