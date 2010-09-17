 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 16 - 02:00 PM | Thu Apr 18 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Patriots Unfiltered: Veteran Jersey Numbers, Updated Mocks and Best Draft Fits

Patriots Catch-22: Defensive Positional Draft Rankings, Maye/Daniels Film Review, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2024 Squad

PFW Blog: Friday 9/17 Practice Notebook

The weather has taken a turn for the worse up here in New England. Temps remain the same 70-degree range, but the skies have become overcast and rainy on this Friday, and the atmosphere is generally damp.

Sep 17, 2010 at 08:30 AM

The weather has taken a turn for the worse up here in New England. Temps remain the same 70-degree range, but the skies have become overcast and rainy on this Friday, and the atmosphere is generally damp. Nevertheless, the Patriots held their practice today on the soggy, outdoor fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Read PFW Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.

Armon Watts 4/11: "I think I'm at that point in my career where everything is coming together"

Patriots defensive tackle Armon Watts addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Sione Takitaki 4/11: "We're going to put in the work"

Patriots linebacker Sione Takitaki addresses the media on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar offer a film breakdown of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising