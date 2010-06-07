PFW Blog: From the Hart: More OTA action

New England's third OTA with media access just concluded on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Today's workout was the first of the third week of OTA work, and once again included veterans, rookies and newcomers. Again in that mix, at least for the first 20-plus minutes of stretching, bag drills and positional drills, was Wes Welker. No. 83 sported his brace and took part in similar work to his practice field debut last week before spending the bulk of the workout in the Dana-Farber Field House.