PFW Blog: Jets set?

Could we be in the stages of a shift of power in the AFC East? After a decade of mostly New England dominance, will 2010 offer a new team to beat for the division title?
The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.
The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.
Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.
Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.
O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.
Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.
Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.