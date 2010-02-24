Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW Blog: Kraft on Wilfork, Moss, labor

Feb 24, 2010 at 01:05 PM

The evening before the official Combine activities get underway here in Indiana, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent a few minutes talking to reporters at his hotel. Several topics were addressed, including Vince Wilfork's contract situation, Randy Moss' recent eyebrow-raising comments, and the NFL's labor negotiations with the players' union.

Read PFW Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

