PFW Blog: Practice 3 observations

The second day of Patriots training camp got off to a great start, as the team took the field under sunny, blue skies and dry conditions with temps in the 80s. Perfect summer weather here in New England.
Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons
The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship
Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.
The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday
Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history
The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?
The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica
Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers
We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game
JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media
From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.
Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"
Watch as new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is introduced to the media. In this full press conferences you'll hear statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Jerod Mayo as well as a Q&A session with the media on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.
The Next Chapter | Introducing New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo
Welcome the New England Patriots new Head Coach, Jerod Mayo. Mayo is a former linebacker for the New England Patriots and has served five years under former coach Bill Belichick as the inside linebackers coach. As an NFL player, Jerod Mayo was a first-round NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion, two-time pro bowler and seven-time team captain.
Patriots All Access: The End of An Era
On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years. Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.