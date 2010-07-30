PFW Blog: Practice 4 observations

Two days and four practices of training camp are now in the books, with double sessions and full-pads practices setting the tone for a spirited start to the summer for the Patriots. As was the case on Day 1, the defense appeared to have the upper hand in the morning, while the offense looked sharper in the afternoon's work. Here are the highlights from the Friday PM practice...
Official website of the New England Patriots
Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
Latest News
Trending Video
Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"
Watch as new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is introduced to the media. In this full press conferences you'll hear statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Jerod Mayo as well as a Q&A session with the media on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.
The Next Chapter | Introducing New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo
Welcome the New England Patriots new Head Coach, Jerod Mayo. Mayo is a former linebacker for the New England Patriots and has served five years under former coach Bill Belichick as the inside linebackers coach. As an NFL player, Jerod Mayo was a first-round NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion, two-time pro bowler and seven-time team captain.
Patriots All Access: The End of An Era
On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years. Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.